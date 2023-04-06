Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

