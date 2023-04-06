Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.14.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

CSSE opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.