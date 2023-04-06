Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

