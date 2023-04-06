Citigroup Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.