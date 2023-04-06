Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 397.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

