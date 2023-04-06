Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

