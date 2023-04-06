Community Bank of Raymore Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

