Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

