Courier Capital LLC Sells 513 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

