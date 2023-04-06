Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

