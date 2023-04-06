CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

CRSP stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

