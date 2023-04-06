Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,764,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

