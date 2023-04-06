Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have commented on IART shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Further Reading

