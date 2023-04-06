Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,045,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.2 %

AMN stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

