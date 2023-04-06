Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

