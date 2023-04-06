Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,305 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

