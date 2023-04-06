Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.4 %
OGN opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
