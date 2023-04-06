Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 224 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 225,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

