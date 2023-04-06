Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 25,278 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,216 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $108,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $307.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.60.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.98.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

