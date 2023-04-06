Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.