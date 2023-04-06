DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 270 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

