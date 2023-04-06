DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 352 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,840 shares of company stock worth $15,961,460. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.