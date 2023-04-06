DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.