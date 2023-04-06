DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWB opened at $223.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $249.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

