DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $370.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

