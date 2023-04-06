DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.04.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

