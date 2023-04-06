DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Price Performance
NYSE K opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.
Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
