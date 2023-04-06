DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 52,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPG opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.