DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

