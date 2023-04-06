DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.