DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $262,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

