DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

