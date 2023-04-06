DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

