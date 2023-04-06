DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,744 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.
RDVY stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.60.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
