DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 10,714 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

