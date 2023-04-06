DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

