DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $373.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.91. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

