DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.