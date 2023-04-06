DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.