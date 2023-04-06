DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

