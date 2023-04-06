DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 49 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.30. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

