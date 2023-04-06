DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $351.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.06 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.