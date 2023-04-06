DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

