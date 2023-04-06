Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

DE opened at $373.82 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.13. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

