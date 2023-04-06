DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22,378.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 237,213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.