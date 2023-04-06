DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $116.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

