DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

