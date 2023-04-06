Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

