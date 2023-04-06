eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 299.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,972 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

