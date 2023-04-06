Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,489 shares of company stock valued at $571,367 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 289,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.